US car industry legend Lee Iacocca dies aged 94

Automobile industry legend Lee Iacocca, who is credited with creating the iconic Ford Mustang and saving Chrysler from bankruptcy, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, US media reported.

Iacocca died at his home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, from complications of Parkinson's disease, his family said.

Chrysler said in a statement that the company "is saddened" by news of Iacocca's death.

"He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a competitive force," it said.

"Lee gave us a mindset that still drives us today – one that is characterised by hard work, dedication and grit. His legacy is the resilience and unshakeable faith in the future that live on" in the company's employees.

The man behind the Ford Mustang

Iacocca began his career in 1946 at the Ford Motor Company, first as an engineer and then in sales.

It was his talent in marketing that helped realise his full potential.

Iacocca's first sales campaign in the mid-1950s was so successful that it attracted the attention of company executives and brought him to the Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.