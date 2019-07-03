news

WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman

Hilarious video of Arnie promoting electric cars by pranking unsuspecting buyers

03 July 2019 - 09:30 By Motoring Reporter
Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as used-car salesman Howard Kleiner.
Image: Supplied

It’s well known that Hollywood icon and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger owns a gas-guzzling Hummer H1. In fact, he played a big role in getting the Humvee military vehicle converted into the civilian-spec Hummer in the 1990s.

Less well known is that Arnie has since become a dedicated environmentalist, which included converting his Hummer into an electric vehicle a couple of years ago.

To promote electric cars, Schwarzenegger has now teamed up with the Electric For All campaign in the US and posed as a used-car salesman to create comedic situations in the Kicking Gas series on YouTube.

Disguised with a ponytail and a moustache, Arnold turns into a salesman called Howard Kleiner and interacts with a number of used-car shoppers looking at electric cars.

The hilarity takes place when he tries to talk the shoppers into buying a gas-guzzler instead, using reverse psychology to promote the “benefits” of gas guzzlers. For instance, by revving a Hummer H2 and complimenting it on the neighbour-waking noise and “pleasant” exhaust fumes it makes.

In another scene he criticises an electric Nissan Leaf for being “so quiet you can hear literally everything that your family says”.

There's also a scene where he manages to slip in his famous “I’ll be back” line from The Terminator movie.

The video is the first instalment of the Kicking Gas series to be flighted over the next six months.

Arnold is back as Howard Kleiner. This time he’s promoting electric cars in partnership with California non-profit Veloz. Go undercover with Arnold as he highlights the benefits of going electric – by trying to sell the opposite. Howard Kleiner is intent on selling gas-guzzling cars to unsuspecting electric car customers. By the end of the video, even Howard might know the benefits of going electric. Join us at electricforall.org.

