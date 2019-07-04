news

BMW and Toyota partnering up to build fuel cell car

German carmaker confirms

04 July 2019 - 12:36 By Motor News Reporter
A 20-year BMW journey into hydrogen technology will finally see a series production car in 2025
A 20-year BMW journey into hydrogen technology will finally see a series production car in 2025
Image: BMW

A 20-year BMW journey into hydrogen technology will finally see a series production car in 2025.

The German premium carmaker’s chief engineer, Klaus Frölich, has confirmed that its multigenerational hydrogen development programme would have a production car available in six years.

He said BMW’s long technological tie-up with Toyota was only about half a generation from fruition.

That will be the end of one chapter of a long story for BMW and hydrogen, which even saw the company dabble in directly burning liquefied hydrogen in variants of their existing internal-combustion engines in 2006.

There was even talk that the third generation of the i brand would be a hydrogen fuel cell that was due into production two years ago.

They’ve been beaten to the punch by Mercedes-Benz with its GLC F-Cell, and also Toyota, Honda and even Hyundai. Audi has also dabbled heavily in fuel-cell technology, having production-ready A7 h-trons tested by journalists at the Los Angeles motor show two years ago.

“In the early '20s there will be a small series of X5 hydrogen cars and by 2025 there will be a mass producible hydrogen car available, with Toyota,” Frölich said.

“They (Toyota) make the standard performance stack and we make the high performance stack.”

The early series of X5s will be very expensive, low-volume models and there’s no word of whether BMW will lease or retail the SUVs and what countries they would be sold in.

A full series production model in 2025 would help with both range and with BMW’s CO2-reduction commitments as well.

Hydrogen fuel cells combine oxygen coming into the car with on-board hydrogen to generate electricity, emitting nothing but heat and water vapour. Effectively, they are an electric car with the hydrogen fuel cell behaving like an active battery.

Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars

Famous toy bricks can be used to build pretty much anything, including a drivable Bugatti
Motoring
1 hour ago

Powerful new Lexus coupes hit South Africa

RC F and the RC F Track Edition bring 270km/h of V8 performance, at a price
Motoring
1 hour ago

Mercedes target cooling after feeling serious heat in Austria

Silver Arrows say they are working hard to improve their cars' cooling systems for future races after struggling with overheating at the Red Bull Ring
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  2. WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman news
  3. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  4. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  5. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X