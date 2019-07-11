Volkswagen SA will launch 'VW Connect' dataplug with T-Cross in September

Volkswagen South Africa on Thursday announced that it will in September launch its VW Connect dataplug in conjunction with the all-new T-Cross SUV. The dataplug is basically a plug-and-play retrofit connectivity solution that gets (you guessed it) plugged into your veedub's Onboard Diagnostic Interface. Once this has been done you'll then be able to access via Bluetooth and on your smartphone all sorts of valuable driving data, including:

Assessment of driving style

Overview of the fuel consumption monitor

Automated saving of car location

Digital logbook including the option to export it

Collecting of trophies and points

24/7 contact to the Volkswagen Assist hotline

The VW Connect dataplug will ship standard on the upcoming T-Cross Comfortline, Highline and R-Line models. Don't own a T-Cross? Don't worry – the VW Connect connectivity solution will also be extended to all Volkswagen vehicle owners from 2020.