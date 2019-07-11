Volkswagen SA will launch 'VW Connect' dataplug with T-Cross in September
Plug-and-play connectivity solution will assess your driving style, monitor your fuel consumption and even remember where you parked
11 July 2019 - 13:45
Volkswagen South Africa on Thursday announced that it will in September launch its VW Connect dataplug in conjunction with the all-new T-Cross SUV. The dataplug is basically a plug-and-play retrofit connectivity solution that gets (you guessed it) plugged into your veedub's Onboard Diagnostic Interface. Once this has been done you'll then be able to access via Bluetooth and on your smartphone all sorts of valuable driving data, including:
- Assessment of driving style
- Overview of the fuel consumption monitor
- Automated saving of car location
- Digital logbook including the option to export it
- Collecting of trophies and points
- 24/7 contact to the Volkswagen Assist hotline
The VW Connect dataplug will ship standard on the upcoming T-Cross Comfortline, Highline and R-Line models. Don't own a T-Cross? Don't worry – the VW Connect connectivity solution will also be extended to all Volkswagen vehicle owners from 2020.