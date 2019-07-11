news

Volkswagen SA will launch 'VW Connect' dataplug with T-Cross in September

Plug-and-play connectivity solution will assess your driving style, monitor your fuel consumption and even remember where you parked

11 July 2019 - 13:45 By Motoring Reporter
The VW Connect dataplug is the ultimate link between your car and smartphone.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen South Africa on Thursday announced that it will in September launch its VW Connect dataplug in conjunction with the all-new T-Cross SUV. The dataplug is basically a plug-and-play retrofit connectivity solution that gets (you guessed it) plugged into your veedub's Onboard Diagnostic Interface. Once this has been done you'll then be able to access via Bluetooth and on your smartphone all sorts of valuable driving data, including:

  • Assessment of driving style
  • Overview of the fuel consumption monitor
  • Automated saving of car location
  • Digital logbook including the option to export it
  • Collecting of trophies and points
  • 24/7 contact to the Volkswagen Assist hotline

The VW Connect dataplug will ship standard on the upcoming T-Cross Comfortline, Highline and R-Line models. Don't own a T-Cross? Don't worry – the VW Connect connectivity solution will also be extended to all Volkswagen vehicle owners from 2020. 

