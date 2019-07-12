China considers limited support for petrol-electric hybrids in boon for Toyota, Honda

China is considering re-classifying petrol-electric hybrid vehicles so they get more favourable treatment than their all-petrol or diesel counterparts under clean car rules, making it easier for automakers to meet environment quotas and offer more choice.

Global hybrid leaders Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd would be among the biggest beneficiaries of such change, which could allow them to make more hybrids and less of the more costly all-electric vehicles, experts said, after reviewing the draft policy proposal published on Tuesday by the ministry of industry and information technology.

China has some of the world's strictest rules regarding the production of greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities.

Those rules have pushed both domestic and international automakers to spend billions of dollars on the development and production of so-called new-energy vehicles (NEVs), such as those powered solely by electricity and hydrogen fuel cells, as well as plug-in hybrids.

Under a system that kicked in this year, automakers in China are obliged to make up for a portion of the "negative" points they incur when they produce internal combustion engine vehicles, with points won for producing NEVs.