Go-slow by workers at SA ports is affecting car exports
12 July 2019 - 09:12
South Africa's public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday a go-slow by workers at ports was affecting the automotive industry and other commodity exports.
The comments came after state-owned rail operator Transnet said it had suspended a number of employees at its Ngqura Container Terminal, near Port Elizabeth, for engaging in illegal industrial action, which has had a negative impact on port operations.