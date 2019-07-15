news

Ford, Volkswagen expand alliance to include electric cars

15 July 2019 - 08:55 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen will invest $2.6bn in Ford's self-driving unit, Argo AI, to market new-technology vehicles in the US and Europe.
Volkswagen will invest $2.6bn in Ford's self-driving unit, Argo AI, to market new-technology vehicles in the US and Europe.
Image: AFP

Auto giants Volkswagen and Ford announced Friday they were expanding their alliance to include the development of self-driving cars.

The announcement accelerates cooperation among otherwise competing global auto giants as they face enormous costs in developing new electric-vehicle and self-driving technologies.

Volkswagen will invest $2.6bn (roughly R36bn) in capital and assets in Ford's self-driving unit, Argo AI, to market new-technology vehicles in the US and Europe.

"While Ford and Volkswagen remain independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace, teaming up and working with Argo AI on this important technology allows us to deliver unmatched capability, scale and geographic reach," Ford chief Jim Hackett said in a statement.

VW's investment values Argo at more than $7bn (roughly R97bn) and will allow Ford to use VW technology to market "at least one" high-volume fully electric vehicle to European consumers, starting in 2023.

Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, an analyst in Germany with the Center for Automotive Research, said prior to the alliance Ford had no electric models in development for the European market and going it alone was not possible.

Rare late-19th century electric car to be auctioned off in California

An exceptional Riker, from the American pioneer of electric cars, will be auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers on August 15, 2019, at the Pacific Grove ...
Motoring
5 days ago

"Ford and VW need to cooperate on self-driving vehicles," he said.

"One has to invest today to see the first returns maybe in 2030 and there are major new competitors in this space, the tech companies Waymo and Apple, Amazon and Uber, Chinese companies."

VW and Ford said their alliance would let them roll out self-driving technology in more markets than other companies.

Ford plans to deliver more than 600,000 electric autos in Europe over six years using VW's "modular electric toolkit".

VW chief executive Herbert Diess said the alliance would help his company drive down its costs in developing zero-emissions electric vehicles.

The company is working to turn the page three years after it was rocked by revelations it had installed emissions-cheating technology in millions of diesel vehicles worldwide.

"Ford has taken flack for years for not having a robust EV strategy and VW has had its own fair share of challenges, but this can help both companies reinvent themselves as innovative technology leaders," said Jessica Caldwell, an auto analyst at Edmunds.

"Convincing car shoppers to go electric en masse is not an easy code to crack, but having two companies the size of VW and Ford working together to solve the puzzle could speed up the process."

MORE

Uber buys AI firm to advance push on self-driving cars

Uber said it has acquired computer vision startup Mighty AI to help advance its technology for autonomous cars
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Uber plans to use drones for food delivery, unveils new autonomous car

Ride-hailing giant has been given approval to begin testing food deliveries by drone in San Diego, California.
Motoring
1 month ago

Ford's new self-driving fleet expands to Detroit

Driverless Ford Fusion Hybrids hit Motown's streets with upgraded sensors, including radars and cameras with higher resolution and range.
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy news
  2. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  3. Hilux range welcomes a Legend and a Gazoo racer New Models
  4. Refreshed 2019 Ford Everest is equipped for escapades First Drives
  5. The new Bentley EXP 100 GT is an all-electric vision of the future New Models

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X