Ferrari 812 Superfast could soon be getting the Spider treatment

Select Europe-based owners have apparently received invitations for a 812 Superfast Spider reveal event scheduled for September

18 July 2019 - 18:38 By AFP Relax
The Ferrari 812 Superfast will reportedly soon be available as a Spider.
Image: Supplied

As spotted by CNET's Roadshow, Ferrari owners using the FerrariChat forum have said that they've received invitations from the company to an 812 Superfast Spider model reveal event in September. 

Starting on Tuesday, European Ferrari owners began receiving invitations for a 812 Superfast Spider reveal event scheduled for either September 2 and September 8. 

While details about this version of the model are virtually non-existent, considering that Spider-ized cars are simply drop-top renditions of the standard models, the specs are reasonably predictable – we can expect them to line up relatively closely with the existing Superfast.

The 812, originally launched in 2017, is equipped with a V12 engine whose power measures in at 588kW and has maximum torque is 718Nm. Accompanied by the iconic Ferrari engine roar, the model can make it to a top speed of 340km/h and can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.

So far, the company has not publicly commented on the invitations, the events, or the upcoming model.

With the Ferrari 812 Superfast having a starting MSRP of $363,730 (roughly R5.05m), the Spider version's price tag is expected to only go up.

