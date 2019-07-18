Volvo Cars to cut costs as trade war dents profits

Volvo on Thursday announced plans to cut fixed costs by two billion Swedish crown (roughly R2.9bn), becoming the latest carmaker to warn that pricing pressure and tariffs arising from the China-US trade war were denting profitability.

Carmakers are under pressure from trade conflicts, hefty investment needed to develop electric and driverless cars, and an overall downturn in the car industry.

Volvo, part of China's Geely family, aims to produce premium cars to rival BMW and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz. It has rejigged its global production plans in an effort to reduce the impact of increased tariffs.

Volvo began reviewing its staffing and other costs earlier this year. So far it has cut 750 jobs, mainly engineering and IT consultants, and reduced the hourly wage for such consultants, which CEO Hakan Samuelsson said would lead to savings of one billion crown from July.

The carmaker said the new cost measures would start in the second half and run to the first half of 2020. Sameulsson said these would include further job cuts, but would mainly be focused on cost-cutting to save another billion.