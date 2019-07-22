news

BMW teases super-advanced iNext steering wheel

22 July 2019 - 18:08 By AFP Relaxnews
The steering wheel of the BMW iNext.
Image: Supplied

BMW's first electric SUV, expected for 2021, is slowly taking shape. The German manufacturer has released a first look at its steering wheel.

The BMW iNext is the first vehicle in the partially-autonomous series being developed by the German manufacturer, which is why its new steering wheel has been specially designed to switch between highly-autonomous and active-steering modes.

The idea is to be able to quickly detect, via its design and flattened bottom, the angle at which the wheels are turned when retaking control of the vehicle - thereby preventing the need for sudden movements and lowering the risk of accidents.

The wheel has also been designed to improve vision over the dashboard and increase driver comfort. Lighted indicators in the sides of the steering wheel also inform the driver of the availability of automatised driving functions or when it is necessary to retake control of the vehicle.

Although directly descended from the Vision iNext electric, the autonomous SUV concept first unveiled in 2018, the BMW iNext will not be appearing in the ring with the Audi e-tron and the Mercedes EQC before 2021.

