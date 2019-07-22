Honda planning EV platform for US and China-destined sedans and crossovers

Honda has revealed that it plans to have a "truly global" EV platform ready by 2025 for cars bound for the US and Chinese automotive markets, Automotive News reported.

Later this year, Honda's compact and fully electric modular Honda E will go on sale, but only in Europe. Markets where larger vehicles like sedans and SUVs reign supreme will be left out. However, according to Automotive News, "something bigger and better may be on the way".

In Japan last week, the company announced that this bigger and better something will be a modular electric vehicle platform designed for larger vehicles, those that the company will sell to the US and Chinese markets.

Honda outlined its intention to make this platform "truly global". In theory, it will work for a wide range of vehicle segments despite varying body sizes, shapes, and powertrain architectures.

The cute and compact urban Honda E won't make it stateside, as its limited range will likely not prove useful in a country with such large distances between cities. However, EV models using the upcoming EV platform will likely start hitting the American market around 2025.