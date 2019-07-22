UK car sector accelerating hard and fast towards electric future

Absolutely the future:

"Electrification is absolutely part of our future," said Popham. "In the not too distant future, all of our cars will offer electrification."

Lotus' plant in Hethel, eastern England, will see a £100m (roughly R1,7bn) investment over the next five years as it ramps up its sports car range with financial firepower and technical know-how from Geely, which bought its majority stake two years ago.

Etika Automotive of Malaysia holds the remaining 49% of Lotus.

Popham said the removal of large components, like the internal combustion engine and gearbox, will see so-called hypercar Evija have an electric motor on each wheel.

It will reach 100km/h in three seconds and have a top speed of 320km/h. Fully-charged however, it will be able to drive a distance of only 400km.

In the more affordable premium market, Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, is planning a range of electric vehicles at its central England factory, starting with the next-generation Jaguar XJ luxury saloon model.

"The future of mobility is electric," said JLR chief executive Ralf Speth, whose company introduced its first electric vehicle, I-PACE, last year.

Elsewhere, BMW division Mini recently launched plans for its first all-electric Mini Cooper at its factory in Cowley, southern England.

"We'll be able to really react to demand from customers as we go forward, because Mini electric (cars) go down exactly the same production line as the traditional combustion engine product," David George, director of Mini UK, said.

In Europe as a whole, the number of electric car models, including hybrids, is set to triple by 2021, according to Brussels-based environmental lobby group Transport & Environment.

By 2021, 214 models will be available for purchase, up from 60 in late 2018, T&E said.