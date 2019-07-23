news

Hyundai Motor sees profit grow in second quarter

23 July 2019 - 09:26 By afp.com
Customers looking at SUVs on display at Hyundai's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea.
Customers looking at SUVs on display at Hyundai's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor saw net profit pick up by almost a quarter in April-June thanks to its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and weak won.

Net profit during the period rose 23.3% on-year to 999 billion won (R11,788,546,000), the firm said in a statement, sustaining its earning streak from the first three months of the year.

The January-March reading marked a recovery for Hyundai after it posted its first quarterly loss in eight years.

The latest increase was "driven by improved product mix with new SUV models" and came despite "the sluggish global economic growth" fuelled by the China-US trade row, the company said.

The "currency impact" of the weaker South Korean won also contributed to the improved bottom line, it added.

"The company will further streamline production, sales and other capabilities in its regional headquarters to better tailor products and services," it said, adding it will roll out the first SUV lineup of its Genesis brand later in the year to continue its "SUV-centred sales".

The company's operating profit jumped 30% on-year to 1.24 trillion won (R14,643,160,000), while revenues rose 9.1%.

Shares in the firm closed down 1.1%.

MG to reboot in Europe with a new all-electric SUV

After an absence of 15 odd years the iconic brand is charged up for a comeback
Motoring
3 days ago

All-new Mazda3 lands in SA

Seventh-gen car is improved in refinement and safety, but prices have been hiked significantly too
Motoring
5 days ago

BMW and Toyota partnering up to build fuel cell car

A 20-year journey into hydrogen technology will finally see a series production car in 2025
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the bold new 2019 BMW X7 Reviews
  3. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Kuga 2.0 ST Line is worth its thirst for fuel Reviews
  5. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X