news

WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe

Misdeclared Italian exotic meets its fate under the tracks of an earth-moving megalith

24 July 2019 - 11:25 By Motoring Reporter

Sneakily importing cars into the Philippines can end in tears – and the sickening sound of hardened steel shredding aluminium – if the correct protocol is not followed.

As a "warning to smugglers and tax-dodgers" the local government didn't hesitate in crushing this second-hand Ferrari 360 Spider that had, according to a report on Gulf News Asia, been "wrongly declared as auto parts, to avoid payment of the right taxes" when it entered the country back in May.

Consequently the bulldozer was brought out and the Ferrari quickly crushed into a sad and ugly wreck of its former sports car self. 

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the new 2019 Porsche 992

Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu as he samples the fabulous new Porsche 992 across some of the best driving roads the Western Cape has to ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the bold new 2019 BMW X7

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he tests the controversial new BMW X7
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Biker clocks 299km/h in MotoGP-style ride on Durban highway

A biker has filmed himself clocking almost 300km/h on a highway in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  2. Volvo recalls half a million vehicles news
  3. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  4. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the bold new 2019 BMW X7 Reviews

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X