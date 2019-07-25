Consumers continue to stand defiant in the face of e-tolls

“Compliance remains low and is dropping because of a number of factors. These include the confusion resulting from different messaging from provincial and national government, and the announcement in March that historic debt will not be pursued. In this environment, compliance rates are expected to significantly taper off further, leaving only a fraction who still pay,” the AA noted.

The AA Road Funding Report has considered a number of different road funding models, and reviewed models in Africa and abroad.

“Our research also carefully considers the best options available for the GFIP funding and we always returned to the ring-fencing of a specific amount linked to the GFL,” the AA said.

The association further noted that despite claims to the contrary, the ring-fencing can be accommodated on a provincial basis, instead of nationally, to ensure only residents of Gauteng, who benefit from the GFIP, are taxed in this manner. It adds that despite objections to this ring-fencing, it remains the easiest, most equitable and least administratively difficult tax to collect.

“Ring-fencing alleviates many of the problems currently experienced and will immediately have an impact on the funding of the GFIP. Given the huge resistance to e-tolls in Gauteng, finding a workable and sustainable solution should be everyone’s goal. This is, and always has been, that solution; it is one we have been advocating since e-tolls were first on the table,” noted the AA.

Apart from this, the AA said the SA National Roads Agency's (Sanral) negative approach to public interaction has also led many motorists to have a jaundiced view of the agency, which continues to perpetuate a user-pays narrative, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that the current system will neither be accepted nor adhered to by those who must ultimately pay the bills.

“There is not now, nor will there ever be, a collection system based on the gantries and ETC’s (proven inefficient) model of collection that will work. The Departments of Transport and National Treasury, Sanral, and ETC need to acknowledge this. Ring-fencing is the only workable solution and any attempts to dissuade this approach are, quite frankly, exacerbating an already horrendous situation while ignoring an achievable outcome,” said the AA.