news

Consumers continue to stand defiant in the face of e-tolls

AA research from its newly released Road Funding Report shows that Gauteng road users have no intention of paying within the current framework

25 July 2019 - 11:19 By AASA and Motoring Reporter
An e-toll gantry.
An e-toll gantry.
Image: Daniel Born

The ministerial task team deliberating the future of e-tolls in Gauteng must consider, from the outset, that the current model of funding for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) has failed, and is doomed to remain a failure if pursued, said the Automobile Association (AA).

The association said research from its newly released Road Funding Report is clear that Gauteng road users have no intention of paying within the current framework.

“Our research indicates people will not pay under the current conditions. It also shows that debt is not a factor in people’s decisions; most users are not paying because of a principled position taken years ago and no amount of cajoling or enticement will change their minds,” said the AA.

Given the findings from the report, the association said the only fair and sensible approach going forward is the immediate suspension of e-tolling in Gauteng and the reimbursement of consumers who have paid e-tolls since 2013.

The AA said it is again calling for the ring-fencing of an e-toll levy linked to the General Fuel Levy (GFL), as it did when funding for the GFIP was first mooted, as the only equitable and viable means of funding.

Gauteng government will 'contribute to settle e-toll debt': David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday announced that he would meet transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.
Politics
3 weeks ago

“Compliance remains low and is dropping because of a number of factors. These include the confusion resulting from different messaging from provincial and national government, and the announcement in March that historic debt will not be pursued. In this environment, compliance rates are expected to significantly taper off further, leaving only a fraction who still pay,” the AA noted.

The AA Road Funding Report has considered a number of different road funding models, and reviewed models in Africa and abroad.

“Our research also carefully considers the best options available for the GFIP funding and we always returned to the ring-fencing of a specific amount linked to the GFL,” the AA said.

The association further noted that despite claims to the contrary, the ring-fencing can be accommodated on a provincial basis, instead of nationally, to ensure only residents of Gauteng, who benefit from the GFIP, are taxed in this manner. It adds that despite objections to this ring-fencing, it remains the easiest, most equitable and least administratively difficult tax to collect.

“Ring-fencing alleviates many of the problems currently experienced and will immediately have an impact on the funding of the GFIP. Given the huge resistance to e-tolls in Gauteng, finding a workable and sustainable solution should be everyone’s goal. This is, and always has been, that solution; it is one we have been advocating since e-tolls were first on the table,” noted the AA.

Apart from this, the AA said the SA National Roads Agency's (Sanral) negative approach to public interaction has also led many motorists to have a jaundiced view of the agency, which continues to perpetuate a user-pays narrative, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that the current system will neither be accepted nor adhered to by those who must ultimately pay the bills.

“There is not now, nor will there ever be, a collection system based on the gantries and ETC’s (proven inefficient) model of collection that will work. The Departments of Transport and National Treasury, Sanral, and ETC need to acknowledge this. Ring-fencing is the only workable solution and any attempts to dissuade this approach are, quite frankly, exacerbating an already horrendous situation while ignoring an achievable outcome,” said the AA.

E-tolls remain, but Sanral halts debt collections

Motorists who have racked up bills by failing to pay eTolls in Gauteng are off the hook - for past debt.
News
3 months ago

In addition to ring-fencing, the AA said users who have paid tolls to date should be reimbursed to ensure equity going forward. This, the association noted, is also critical to achieving consensus among motorists that the ring-fencing model is fair.

“We stress, however, that the ring-fencing model is intended to deal directly with the funding of GFIP going forward, and does not deal with the issue of the approximately R90bn debt racked up so far by this appalling system, which is cumbersome and antiquated,” the AA said.

Given the hostility towards e-tolling in Gauteng, the pushback from consumers will continue if the current model is pursued, it added.

“Compliance rates are too low to make this system viable, and no attempts – either financial or legal – are going to change that. Consumers are already stretched to their financial limits, and they have dug in their heels on this issue.

Attempts to force these payments out of them will not change their minds. It will, in fact, only further entrench their already hardline approach, causing even more debt. All of this while a perfectly reasonable, immediate and viable solution is already within government’s ambit,” the association concluded.

MORE

Big restructuring costs hit Ford earnings

Ford reported a steep decline in second-quarter profits on Wednesday due to large restructuring costs and a disappointing earnings forecast for the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the new 2019 Suzuki Ertiga

Join Ignition TV presenters Marius Roberts and Ziphorah Masethe as they give you the lowdown on the 2019 Suzuki Ertiga
Motoring
21 hours ago

Honda planning EV platform for US and China-destined sedans and crossovers

Honda has revealed that it plans to have a "truly global" EV platform ready by 2025 for cars bound for the US and Chinese automotive markets
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe news
  2. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  3. Volvo recalls half a million vehicles news
  4. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  5. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X