Get ready for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 2 Series coupe-sedan from BMW will soon be upon us. A prototype has been spotted testing and should make its public at the LA Autoshow in November.

Reports suggest it will go on sale sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

The 2-Series Gran Coupe (GC), the name that BMW gives to its shapely four-door GC cars like the 3 series Gran Coupe and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, would be the first time that BMW offers an alternative to rival Mercedes-Benz in the niche it first created with the CLA.