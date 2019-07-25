Get ready for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series coupe-sedan from BMW will soon be upon us. A prototype has been spotted testing and should make its public at the LA Autoshow in November.
Reports suggest it will go on sale sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
The 2-Series Gran Coupe (GC), the name that BMW gives to its shapely four-door GC cars like the 3 series Gran Coupe and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, would be the first time that BMW offers an alternative to rival Mercedes-Benz in the niche it first created with the CLA.
Although a China-only model, the BMW 1 Series sedan has been the Bavarian marque’s only compact sedan reply to a segment that has seen varied takes of the market: Audi with its A3 sedan and Mercedes-Benz with the CLA and now the A-Class sedan.
The spied 2 Series GranCoupe with a roofline that features a sleeker fastback design is likely to be underpinned by BMW's latest front-wheel-drive platform as used in the new 1 Series.
In standard format the car will likely be front wheel drive for most hot climate markets but an xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) variant may be standard fare for colder climes. AWD will also form part of hot BMW M Performance versions that will follow – the latter almost being certainty in M235i and using the company’s now performance turbo 2.0l as fitted in the X2 35i.