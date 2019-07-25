news

Get ready for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Reports suggest it will go on sale sometime in late 2020 or early 2021

25 July 2019 - 14:52 By Motor News Reporter
The soon-to-be-launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé testing in camouflage.
The soon-to-be-launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé testing in camouflage.
Image: BMW

The BMW 2 Series coupe-sedan from BMW will soon be upon us. A prototype has been spotted testing and should make its public at the LA Autoshow in November.

Reports suggest it will go on sale sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

The 2-Series Gran Coupe (GC), the name that BMW gives to its shapely four-door GC cars like the 3 series Gran Coupe and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, would be the first time that BMW offers an alternative to rival Mercedes-Benz in the niche it first created with the CLA.

The rear view of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.
The rear view of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.
Image: BMW

Although a China-only model, the BMW 1 Series sedan has been the Bavarian marque’s only compact sedan reply to a segment that has seen varied takes of the market: Audi with its A3 sedan and Mercedes-Benz with the CLA and now the A-Class sedan.

The spied 2 Series GranCoupe with a roofline that features a sleeker fastback design is likely to be underpinned by BMW's latest front-wheel-drive platform as used in the new 1 Series.

In standard format the car will likely be front wheel drive for most hot climate markets but an xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) variant may be standard fare for colder climes. AWD will also form part of hot BMW M Performance versions that will follow – the latter almost being certainty in M235i and using the company’s now performance turbo 2.0l as fitted in the X2 35i.

BMW teases super-advanced iNext steering wheel

BMW's first electric SUV, expected for 2021, is slowly taking shape. The German manufacturer has released a first look at its steering wheel.
Motoring
2 days ago

BMW, Tencent to open computing centre in China for self-driving cars

Tianjin-based facility will give cars valuable data crunching capabilities
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the bold new 2019 BMW X7

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he tests the controversial new BMW X7
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe news
  2. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  3. Volvo recalls half a million vehicles news
  4. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  5. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X