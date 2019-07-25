news

Sylvester Stallone's 1965 Ford Mustang is up for auction

The car belonged to the star of 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' in the 1980s

25 July 2019 - 09:27 By AFP Relaxnews
This 1965 Ford Mustang's estimated value is between €55,000 and €85,000 (roughly R850,000 and R1.3m).
Image: Supplied

Catawiki, a website specialising in online auctions of rare and collectible objects, is offering a bright red 1965 Ford Mustang, which used to belong to actor Sylvester Stallone. Bidding is open until Sunday.

The car, which belonged to the star of Rocky and Rambo in the 1980s, is being sold with its original licence plate, as well as a special certificate signed by the actor. Catawiki's experts are estimating its value at between €55,000 and €85,000 (roughly R850,000 and R1,3m).

The car shows relatively few signs of wear and still has its original engine (which has 167,465km on the clock). Only the white-walled tyres and everything related to regular maintenance checks (engine oil, spark plugs, etc.) are new.

The car's current owner purchased it at auction and has held it in a private collection in Germany for the past 20 years.

