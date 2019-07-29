Tesla vehicles 'soon' to support Netflix and YouTube video streaming

Tesla vehicles will "soon" have the ability to stream Netflix and YouTube, but only when the cars are stopped.

This was announced via Twitter on Saturday by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

As Tesla models get closer and closer to completely driverless automation, the company continues to add in-car entertainment features designed to be enjoyed not only by the passengers, but also the driver, as long as the vehicle is at a standstill. Every few months, Musk adds a game or two to the Tesla Arcade integrated gaming system.