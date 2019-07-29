news

Tesla vehicles 'soon' to support Netflix and YouTube video streaming

29 July 2019 - 14:45 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla is preparing for vehicle autonomy with in-car entertainment integration.
Image: Supplied

Tesla vehicles will "soon" have the ability to stream Netflix and YouTube, but only when the cars are stopped.

This was announced via Twitter on Saturday by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

As Tesla models get closer and closer to completely driverless automation, the company continues to add in-car entertainment features designed to be enjoyed not only by the passengers, but also the driver, as long as the vehicle is at a standstill. Every few months, Musk adds a game or two to the Tesla Arcade integrated gaming system. 

In the tweet, Musk said: "Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio."

The post was followed by a comment from Musk: "When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving."

