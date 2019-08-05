Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart to appear in 2020 Pirelli calendar
Italian tyre company Pirelli has released behind-the-scenes images from the next edition of its legendary calendar.
Six actresses, two singers and an artist were invited to portray their personal interpretations of William Shakespeare's tragic heroine, Juliet, from the Bard's tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.
Shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi in Paris, France, and Verona, Italy, the calendar will be released at the end of the year.
Selected images from Roversi's shoot for the 2020 calendar have been released, giving an early peek at "Looking for Juliet".
Actresses Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Indya Moore and Yara Shahidi, singers Chris Lee and Rosalia, and artist Stella Roversi presented their visions of Juliet in the series of personal, emotional shots.
"I am still searching for my Juliet and I will be searching all my life. Juliet is a dream," the photographer said in a statement.
Published since the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar features the work of the world's top photographers. Peter Lindbergh, Bruce Weber, Mario Testino, Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti, Karl Lagerfeld and duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, among many others, have contributed their talent over the years.