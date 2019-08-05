Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart to appear in 2020 Pirelli calendar

Italian tyre company Pirelli has released behind-the-scenes images from the next edition of its legendary calendar.

Six actresses, two singers and an artist were invited to portray their personal interpretations of William Shakespeare's tragic heroine, Juliet, from the Bard's tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.

Shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi in Paris, France, and Verona, Italy, the calendar will be released at the end of the year.

Selected images from Roversi's shoot for the 2020 calendar have been released, giving an early peek at "Looking for Juliet".