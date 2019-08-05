news

Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart to appear in 2020 Pirelli calendar

05 August 2019 - 15:38 By AFP Relaxnews
Actress Emma Watson poses for the 2020 Pirelli calendar.
Actress Emma Watson poses for the 2020 Pirelli calendar.
Image: Supplied

Italian tyre company Pirelli has released behind-the-scenes images from the next edition of its legendary calendar.

Six actresses, two singers and an artist were invited to portray their personal interpretations of William Shakespeare's tragic heroine, Juliet, from the Bard's tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.

Shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi in Paris, France, and Verona, Italy, the calendar will be released at the end of the year.

Selected images from Roversi's shoot for the 2020 calendar have been released, giving an early peek at "Looking for Juliet".

Kristen Stewart interpreting Shakespeare's Juliet for next year's Pirelli calendar.
Kristen Stewart interpreting Shakespeare's Juliet for next year's Pirelli calendar.
Image: Supplied

Actresses Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Indya Moore and Yara Shahidi, singers Chris Lee and Rosalia, and artist Stella Roversi presented their visions of Juliet in the series of personal, emotional shots.

"I am still searching for my Juliet and I will be searching all my life. Juliet is a dream," the photographer said in a statement.

Published since the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar features the work of the world's top photographers. Peter Lindbergh, Bruce Weber, Mario Testino, Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti, Karl Lagerfeld and duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, among many others, have contributed their talent over the years.

MORE

Sales of Japanese cars slump in South Korea amid growing diplomatic row

Sales of Japanese-branded vehicles in South Korea slumped in July amid a worsening diplomatic row between the two countries
Motoring
8 hours ago

Five supercars you can expect to see at Monterey Car Week

Here is some of the dream metal expected to debut at the show next week
Motoring
3 days ago

New cars vulnerable to hacks that could leave thousands dead: report

A consumer advocacy group has warned that automakers are rolling out new vehicles increasingly vulnerable to hackers, which could result in thousands ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  2. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  3. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  4. How Mazda has trebled its sales in South Africa Features
  5. BUYING ADVICE | What is the best way to finance a car? Features

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X