Sales of Japanese cars slump in South Korea amid growing diplomatic row

Sales of Japanese-branded vehicles in South Korea slumped in July amid a worsening diplomatic row between the two countries that has led to consumer boycotts and efforts by Seoul to cut the economy's reliance on imports from Japan.

Industry data out of South Korea on Monday showed Toyota Motor sales in the country tumbled 32% from a year earlier and Honda's sales skidded 34%.

Although automakers are still assessing the main factors driving the declines last month, industry participants worry declining sales would continue in August as diplomatic tensions grow.

Japan tightened controls in July on exports to South Korea, escalating a row over wartime forced labourers and sparking a boycott by South Korean consumers of Japanese products and services, from cars, beer and pens to tours. On Friday, Japan escalated tensions by removing South Korea from a list of export destinations approved for fast-track status.

"Showroom visits are declining while consumers are holding off on signing contracts," said a Honda Korea official, who asked not be be identified.

A Honda Korea spokesman said it needs to assess the reason for the July sales fall and whether it is related to Japan's export curbs or summer holidays. A Toyota Korea spokeswoman declined to comment on the drop.