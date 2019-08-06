news

Charlize Theron is the executive producer of new Netflix show 'Hyperdrive'

06 August 2019 - 11:29 By Motoring Reporter

South Africa's very own Hollywood star, Charlize Theron, is the executive producer of a brand new Netflix reality action show called Hyperdrive that sees racers and driving enthusiasts from around the world slugging it out for vehicular supremacy across some of the wildest racetracks and obstacle courses you've ever seen on television.

There's also drifting (lots of it), a narrow road that spears through a pool of water (because why not?) as well as an enormous see-saw (yes, really) to help take the competition to a whole new level of insane.

For added ambiance it all takes place on a converted industrial estate with a cache of cars that include a modified Ford Mustang, a Nissan 350Z, a Datsun 240Z and a Mercedes-AMG GT. Hyperdrive will be flighting on Netflix on Wednesday August 21. 

