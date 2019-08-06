news

French ‘Green Goblin' hoverboard inventor developing flying car

06 August 2019 - 13:26 By AFP Relaxnews
Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on his Flyboard Air hoverboard.
Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on his Flyboard Air hoverboard.
Image: AFP

After successfully crossing the English Channel on his homemade Flyboard Air hoverboard at the weekend, French inventor Franky Zapata told French media he has a high-performing flying sports car in the works.

Zapata has been quietly testing models of the high-performance vehicle above test tracks near Marseille, France. According to the Frenchman, the prototype undergoing testing is powered by four gas turbines. The final product will use 10 and have the capacity to move between 300km/h and 400km/h for a range of approximately 110km.

Up to now, the French Civil Aviation Authority has not allowed Zapata to fly the vehicle outside testing facilities, but he believes he will gain permission by the end of this month.

The car is set to "head to the body shop for paint and minor work", this month.

The public reveal is expected to take place during 2020.

MORE

Charlize Theron is the executive producer of new Netflix show 'Hyperdrive'

South Africa's Hollywood star is helping bring new automotive thrills and spills to Netflix
Motoring
4 hours ago

Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart to appear in 2020 Pirelli calendar

Italian tyre company Pirelli has released behind-the-scenes images from the next edition of its legendary calendar
Motoring
1 day ago

Sales of Japanese cars slump in South Korea amid growing diplomatic row

Sales of Japanese-branded vehicles in South Korea slumped in July amid a worsening diplomatic row between the two countries
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  2. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  3. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  4. How Mazda has trebled its sales in South Africa Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Lamborghini Huracán Performante road trip Part 1 Features

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X