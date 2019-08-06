French ‘Green Goblin' hoverboard inventor developing flying car

After successfully crossing the English Channel on his homemade Flyboard Air hoverboard at the weekend, French inventor Franky Zapata told French media he has a high-performing flying sports car in the works.

Zapata has been quietly testing models of the high-performance vehicle above test tracks near Marseille, France. According to the Frenchman, the prototype undergoing testing is powered by four gas turbines. The final product will use 10 and have the capacity to move between 300km/h and 400km/h for a range of approximately 110km.

Up to now, the French Civil Aviation Authority has not allowed Zapata to fly the vehicle outside testing facilities, but he believes he will gain permission by the end of this month.

The car is set to "head to the body shop for paint and minor work", this month.

The public reveal is expected to take place during 2020.