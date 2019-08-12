news

A big celebration as the 10 millionth Mini rolls off the production line

As the company celebrates its 60-year anniversary, Mini's 10 millionth unit rolled off the assembly line in Oxford

12 August 2019 - 17:39 By AFP Relaxnews
Mini celebrates 60 years.
Mini celebrates 60 years.
Image: Supplied

On Friday, Mini announced that not only are they celebrating the production of their 10 millionth unit – which received a special one-of-a-kind "landmark car" trim – but also their 60-year anniversary. To commemorate their existence and success since 1959, Mini contacted the owners of 60 vehicles, one from each year of production, to document the experiences each person shared with their Mini.

Each person and their car were brought to Mini's assembly facility in Oxford on Friday to celebrate the company's anniversary and to attend the International Mini Meeting, a festival held in Bristol for Mini enthusiasts. All vehicles were led there by the very first Mini built – a 1959 Mini Minor known as the 621 AOK, from its registration number.

This milestone happens just before the company will begin the production of the Mini Electric at its Plant Oxford in November, a milestone representing "the beginning of a new era for the brand."

Until then, Plant Oxford will continue producing the Mini Hatch and Clubman. Daily output reaches about 1,000 units, hundreds of which will soon be electric.

Albon trades places with Gasly at Red Bull F1 team

Toro Rosso rookie Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate from the next race in Belgium until the end of the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative: Back in business

After a somewhat lengthy production break, the guys are finally back in the studio. In this episode they talk about the new Suzuki Swift Sport, as ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Carmakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

At a conference where hackers can try their hands at picking locks and discover cyber vulnerabilities in a makeshift hospital, they can also ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Datsun Go+ Reviews
  2. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  3. BMW to reportedly slash model range news
  4. Mercedes A-Class vs BMW 1 Series vs Audi A3: which has the best resale? Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV counts down the five best-selling cars in South Africa Features

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X