VW’s T-Cross to touch down in SA

Volkswagen’s much awaited T-Cross compact SUV will make its debut on South African soil at next weekend’s Festival of Motoring, presented by Wesbank, at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The Polo-based SUV, which will be pitched against rivals like the Ford Ecosport and Renault Captur, will be launched in SA with one engine and two transmission options. Power comes from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol offered in 70kW and 85kW outputs. Both versions can be paired to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual clutch automatic.

Drive is to the front wheels and fuel consumption is claimed to be 4.9l / 100km for both outputs. A petrol 1.5-litre engine is also under consideration for SA.

Pricing of the T-Cross hasn’t yet been confirmed but VW SA was hoping for an entry price below R300,000, positioning it between the Polo and the Tiguan.

Volkswagen will also have its lightning quick ID.R Pikes Peak electric racing car on show at the Festival of Motoring, which takes place from August 22 to 25.

Festival goers will be able to see this ground-breaking vehicle which has made history by breaking records at the Pikes Peak hill climb, Nürburgring-Nordschliefe and more recently at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb.

Other cars on display include the newest kids on the block, the Vivo Sound Edition and a locally-inspired concept car.

Fans can also strap in for some thrilling spins on the track in Volkswagen favourite vehicles, which include the 228kW Golf R, the Touareg Black Style, the Arteon, the Tiguan Allspace and the Polo Vivo GT.