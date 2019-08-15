The most exciting cars on show at the 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring
From August 22 to 25 the gates will open to the Festival of Motoring, SA’s biggest motoring extravaganza.
Messe Frankfurt, the organisers of the event, say visitors can expect even more motorsport content, track time and self-drives and participating automotive manufacturers than in previous years.
The unique concept of the automotive industry allowing visitors close proximity to view, compare and experience the latest models within the confines of a race track continues. More than 27 Automotive brands and 120 exhibitors will wow the expected 70,000 visitors who will descend on Kyalami circuit.
Tickets are available for purchase on www.howler.co.za.
These are some of the new car launches to look forward to:
Audi
The German brand will give visitors a touch and feel of its new vehicles which include:
New Audi A1, Audi Q3 as well as a first glimpse of the Audi A7, a model that will launch her in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Also expect to see the fully-electric Audi e-Tron with a claimed range of about 400km. A range of high performance Audi RS models, including the Audi R8, RS5 Sportback, RS4 Avant and RS3 will be waiting for visitors to take them onto the track with an instructor.
Speed fanatics have a lot of action to look forward to at the Audi gymkhana and skid pan area where they can meet and greet international Mattias Ekström, a rallycross legend, two-time DTM champion and three-time winner of the Race of Champions.
Fiat Chrysler Automotive
This company is going full on with its portfolio of brands, namely Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, Abarth and Jeep. Expect to see all its products from the stable, from Fiat 500s to Jeep Cherokees and Alfa Romeos.
Visitors will be able to go experience Wranglers off-road and passenger rides on the main track in the company of instructors driving performance models like the Alfa Romeo Guilia QV, Stelvio Q and the most powerful SUV right now, the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk.
Toyota
The new GR Supra will be on hand for track passenger ride experiences and display, as will the Toyota Hilux GR Sport on off-road passenger ride experience. The new Lexus RC F will be on the track tarmac showing off its V8 power while the Dakar racing Hilux will also be on display.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz will provide five luxury vehicles for VIP experience drives driven by ADA instructors. The full GT family of sports cars, including the GT, GT C and sensational new four-door GT and the C63 S will be the displayed and some made available for a track experience.
Mercedes Benz Vans will have two X-Class bakkie derivatives clawing their way up and down the off-road course.
Mahindra
Mahindra will have its full range of 4x4 adventure vehicles including the Mahindra S10 Pik Up Karoo Edition Double Cab, Mahindra S11 Scorpio new Adventure Edition and Mahindra THAR on the off-road experience track.
Isuzu
At Isuzu’s main hospitality tent there will be three vehicles on display including the new Isuzu Arctic AT 35, the ARB Isuzu mu-X, and a 4x4 truck.
Public self-drives will take place on the ride and handling track, with an Isuzu Driving Academy instructors in the passenger seat.
Suzuki
Suzuki will have the recently launched Swift Sport and its GSX R motorcycle for the track experiences while the new Vitara Boosterjet SUV, the ever-popular Jimny, additional bikes and a boat or two will displayed at the 4x4 track.
Aprilia & Moto Guzzi
Fans of two-wheel motoring will be treated to a display of bikes from Aprilia and Moto Guzzi.
Volkswagen
VW’s new T-Cross compact SUV, based on the Polo. It’s VW’s challenger in one of the most competitive and fastest-growing segments. It will ask some tough questions of A0 segment leaders Ford Ecosport and Renault Captur.