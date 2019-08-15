The most exciting cars on show at the 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring

From August 22 to 25 the gates will open to the Festival of Motoring, SA’s biggest motoring extravaganza.

Messe Frankfurt, the organisers of the event, say visitors can expect even more motorsport content, track time and self-drives and participating automotive manufacturers than in previous years.

The unique concept of the automotive industry allowing visitors close proximity to view, compare and experience the latest models within the confines of a race track continues. More than 27 Automotive brands and 120 exhibitors will wow the expected 70,000 visitors who will descend on Kyalami circuit.

Tickets are available for purchase on www.howler.co.za.

These are some of the new car launches to look forward to:

Audi