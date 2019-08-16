James Bond's 1965 Aston Martin DB5 auctioned for $6.4 million

On Thursday, CNN reported that the street-legal 1965 Aston Martin DB5 originally created to promote the James Bond movie Thunderball – complete with functioning rotating licence plates and tire slashers – sold for $6.4 million (about R97.4 million) at a classic car auction in California.

Though the model was originally created to promote the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 – equipped with tools fit for a spy including tire slashers, fake guns, and a “bulletproof” screen – never actually appeared on-screen. Despite that, no 007 vehicle has ever sold for more than this particular DB5.

The car sold on Thursday at a classic car auction in Monterey, California. Not only was the winning bid the highest price ever paid for a “James Bond” car, but it was also the most paid at auction, ever, for an Aston Martin DB5.

Of the spy gadgets integrated into the vehicle – all of which are completely operational – the new owner has a tire slasher, rotating licence plates, nail spreaders, a “smoke” screen, an oil-slick maker, a pop-up “bulletproof” screen, and a pair of fake guns set below the front turn signals that sound realistic gun shots.

The model actually used in Thunderball went on auction back in 2010 and only sold for $4.6 million, and that DB5 did not have integrated spy gear until after the fact.