Mannequin in a Roadster completes first 550-day orbit around the sun

19 August 2019 - 18:07 By AFP Relaxnews
SpaceX's Tesla Roadster on Sunday completed its first orbit around the sun more than 550 days after being launched.
Image: SpaceX/Youtube

Elon Musk's famed Tesla Roadster that was launched into space by SpaceX and driven by a mannequin dressed in a spacesuit has completed its first trip around the sun.

Sunday marked 557 days after the launch into space of the car and its driver – a mannequin named Starman. The car is being tracked by a site called Where Is Roadster.

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a Tesla Roadster lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 6 2018.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the website, at the time of orbit completion, Starman and his Roadster had travelled more than 1,226,320,128km - at about 120,700km/h.

If the music was still playing, Starman would have listened to the David Bowie songs Space Oddity more than 150,000 times and Is There Life on Mars? over 200,000 times.

Unfortunately, Earthlings won't be seeing the vehicle and its passenger any time soon, as its next close approach to Earth isn't expected until November 6 2020, with the following approach not taking place until March 30 2021.

