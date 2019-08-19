Mannequin in a Roadster completes first 550-day orbit around the sun

According to the website, at the time of orbit completion, Starman and his Roadster had travelled more than 1,226,320,128km - at about 120,700km/h.

If the music was still playing, Starman would have listened to the David Bowie songs Space Oddity more than 150,000 times and Is There Life on Mars? over 200,000 times.

Unfortunately, Earthlings won't be seeing the vehicle and its passenger any time soon, as its next close approach to Earth isn't expected until November 6 2020, with the following approach not taking place until March 30 2021.