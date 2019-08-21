news

Hamilton puts his signature on new Tommy Hilfiger series

21 August 2019 - 17:22 By AFP Relaxnews
Lewis Hamilton is shaking things up for the third lap of his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

The Formula One world champion racecar driver has been hard at work with the US fashion brand on the third installment of their ‘Tommy X Lewis' menswear collaboration, which WWD reports is set to go on sale on September 2.

For fans who can't wait that long, however, the brand is releasing a limited number of ‘Lewis Hamilton Signature Logo T-Shirts' from the upcoming collection. The tee is embroidered with a revamped version of the classic Tommy Hilfiger logo, featuring the names ‘Lewis' and ‘Tommy,' as well as Hamilton's signature in an eye-catching pale blue hue.

Tommy Hilfiger has also been teasing the new collection via Instagram, posting photos of Hamilton modeling luxe hoodies, joggers, and tailored outerwear, and explaining: "Season 3 represents the unity of two worlds; classic meets modern and sportswear meets streetwear."

Hamilton himself told his 12.5 million Instagram followers: "This collection celebrates the power of unity. We should express our individuality with confidence and all unite through our differences. I am blessed to be learning and growing every day as a creative designer."

The sportsman was first unveiled as a Tommy Hilfiger global ambassador back in March 2018, joining forces with the brand on the first ‘Tommy X Lewis' capsule collection for Fall 2018. He is one of several famous faces to have co-designed pieces for the label, which has also released collections with supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Zendaya.

