Hamilton puts his signature on new Tommy Hilfiger series

Lewis Hamilton is shaking things up for the third lap of his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

The Formula One world champion racecar driver has been hard at work with the US fashion brand on the third installment of their ‘Tommy X Lewis' menswear collaboration, which WWD reports is set to go on sale on September 2.

For fans who can't wait that long, however, the brand is releasing a limited number of ‘Lewis Hamilton Signature Logo T-Shirts' from the upcoming collection. The tee is embroidered with a revamped version of the classic Tommy Hilfiger logo, featuring the names ‘Lewis' and ‘Tommy,' as well as Hamilton's signature in an eye-catching pale blue hue.