news

Auction of rare Porsche descends into farce

22 August 2019 - 07:47 By Motor News Reporter
Still for sale, if you can come up with about R308m to buy this Porsche Type 64. Picture: RM SOTHEBY'S
Still for sale, if you can come up with about R308m to buy this Porsche Type 64. Picture: RM SOTHEBY'S

FARCE AT PORSCHE 64 AUCTION

An embarrassing blunder at a California auction on Saturday resulted in a rare Porsche Type 64 failing to find a new owner.

The car, which was built in 1939, was expected to sell for more than $20m (R308m) at a much-anticipated auction held by RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week, which would have made it the most expensive Porsche ever sold on auction.

However, a mistake by the auction house which saw bidding go up to “$70m” led to farcical scenes that left some bidders upset and others laughing.

The auctioneer declared that the car was the only surviving example personally driven by Ferdinand Porsche, before announcing that bidding would open at "$30m", a figure that appeared on the media screen. Bidding rapidly went up to "$70m," with the crowd on its feet, upon which the auctioneer announced that he had actually said "$17m" and the media screen was changed to reflect the lower sum.

Some of the crowd laughed, others booed, and some walked out, calling the auction a “joke” and a “scam”.

RM Sotheby’s apologised for the confusion and displaying incorrect increments on the screen, saying it was an "unfortunate misunderstanding amplified by excitement in the room".

The auction for the Type 64 was halted after no bids above $17m were received, and the car is still listed for sale on the RM Sotheby's online auction catalogue.

The Type 64 was built in 1939, when Ferdinand Porsche was a designer for Volkswagen. Although it’s not technically a Porsche and was built before the sports car manufacturer even existed, the Type 64 was considered the first Porsche and is the car that started the legend.

Its engine and most of its parts were supplied by VW, but it has all the signature Porsche cues found in the 911, including a boxer engine in the rear, vertically mounted round headlights, and a streamlined shape.

Ferry Porsche first used his family's name on the nose of the car when he started production of the 356, officially Porsche's first model, in 1948.

Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon

The 213kW hot hatch with racing genes bids farewell to the 7th-generation Golf
Motoring
18 hours ago

Hyundai gives its Sonata a solar roof

Hyundai has unveiled its first vehicle equipped with a solar rooftop. The technology allows it to generate energy, increasing its range and reducing ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Harley-Davidson announces new bikes and technology for 2020

During the Summer, 2018, Harley-Davidson revealed that their very first electric motorcycle will be available this Fall with a 2020 model year ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  2. Creta vs CX-3 vs EcoSport vs Captur: Which SUV has the best resale value? Features
  3. Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition New Models
  4. Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon New Models
  5. Bugatti unveils radical new Centodieci hypercar in Monterey New Models

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X