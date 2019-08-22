Jaguar Land Rover developing head-up display that could project safety information, 3D movies

According to the company, AR technology would “add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly on to the road ahead”.

In the future, when autonomous driving is approved by national regulators, Jaguar Land Rover intends to use this technology to let passengers watch 3D movies. Using eye and head-tracking tech, passengers in any seat will be able to see the images in 3D without needing their own screen, though having multiple screens would allow individuals to select their own immersive entertainment.

This head-up technology is being designed to propel Jaguar Land Rover towards its “Destination Zero”, the company's ambitious vision and accompanying policies to make people and the environment healthier and safer.