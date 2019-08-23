news

WATCH | 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring claims Ferrari 488 in hot-lap crash

23 August 2019 - 11:49 By Motoring Reporter

Misfortune hit the 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Friday morning when what appears to be a privately-owned Ferrari 488 crashed at the end of the main straight during a hot-lap session.

According to Adrian Burford, from driver coaching and training company Stigworx, which is exhibiting at the festival, the Ferrari apparently skidded sideways off the track (evident from the black skid marks on the asphalt) and made contact with the track's tyre wall, where the force flipped it on to its roof.

The aftermath of the crash. The Ferrari hit the tyre wall at speed and flipped on to its roof.
Image: Adrian Burford

While details remain sketchy about the cause of the accident, it's evident from photographs that the car sustained heavy damage.

The driver and passenger's injuries are unknown, but an ambulance was quickly dispatched to the scene.

The skid marks left behind.
Image: Adrian Burford

