PODCAST | 2019 SA Festival of Motoring doesn't live up to the hype

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team discusses the latest Festival of Motoring. Mark attended the event and reports back to the team, saying he was less than impressed.

Coupé? Spyder? Shooting brake? The guys also explain the various (and often confusing) body styles that define the automotive world.

Finally, they talk to Mark about his epic road trip, enjoyed behind the wheel of his 911 3.2 Carrera.