news

PODCAST | 2019 SA Festival of Motoring doesn't live up to the hype

26 August 2019 - 13:50
Mark was not impressed with the festival at Kyalami.
Mark was not impressed with the festival at Kyalami.
Image: Motorpress

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team discusses the latest Festival of Motoring. Mark attended the event and reports back to the team, saying he was less than impressed. 

Coupé? Spyder? Shooting brake? The guys also explain the various (and often confusing) body styles that define the automotive world. 

Finally, they talk to Mark about his epic road trip, enjoyed behind the wheel of his 911 3.2 Carrera.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Wheels Club wonderland

In this episode, the guys broadcast live from the ultra-exclusive Wheels Club – a one-stop shop for people looking to buy or care for their exotic or ...
Motoring
1 month ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Swine or Pearl?

In this week’s episode the guys discuss Mike’s latest secondhand misadventure: an early Porsche 911 SC Targa fitted with an aftermarket turbocharger ...
Motoring
1 month ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative: Daydreaming of Le Mans

In this episode the guys discuss Audi’s ridiculously complicated nomenclature system and why they’d be better off using QR codes in place of ...
Motoring
2 months ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Coulthard gives us wings

In this episode Thomas is away on a car launch leaving Nadav, Mike and Mark to man the fort. As such they nerd-out on unattainable supercars and play ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring claims Ferrari 488 in hot-lap crash news
  2. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  3. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features
  4. Hyundai unveils first image of '45' concept New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a diamond that dazzles First Drives

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X