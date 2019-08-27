Seven new cars you can expect to debut at the 2019 Salon Privé

With the Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance just over a week away, car companies from around the world are revealing what they're bringing to the classic car show. Below you can find a list of debuts that will take place at the Blenheim Palace in early September.

Tushek TS 900 H Apex

Earlier this month, the Salon Privé announced that the Slovenian car manufacturer Tushek Supercars will be using the event to launch its TS 900 H Apex hybrid hypercar. Thanks to its V8 engine being paired with two electric motors, the model can produce 708kW and reach a top speed of 380km/h.

Alpine A110S

Alpine is slated to unveil their range topping A110S, a two-seater that is expected to compete with the Porsche 718 Cayman S. According to a press release published by Salon Privé, "It's as much a high-performance sports car as it is a daily driver."

Automobili Pininfarina Battista

Though Pininfarina's all-electric Battista was first unveiled earlier this year, an "enhanced" version of the ultra-exclusive battery-powered hypercar will make its debut at the UK car show.

Rimac Automobili Rimac C_Two

In late July, the directors of the Salon Privé announced that the Croatia-based automobile company Rimac Automobili will be launching Rimac C_Two, an all-electric GT that can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 1.85 seconds.

Jannarelly Design-1

The Design-1 sports car is the result of Anthony Jannarelly's mission to create the perfect car for himself. Its design was inspired by the high-performing Italian cars of the 60s. Though Jannarelly originally wanted to make only one model, enthusiasm for the car online led the manufacturer to launch his own brand.

Puritalia Berlinetta

Earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, Puritalia revealed their latest and most powerful hybrid model: the Berlinetta. In addition to this Salon Privé debut for the Berlinetta, the company will also announce its upcoming UK and Australian dealerships.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith

Just a few weeks ago at the Pebble Beach car show in California, Rolls-Royce unveiled the special-edition Ghost Zenith, a model created to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Ghost. While in terms of specs, the Ghost Zenith is essentially the same as the standard model, the interior is more luxurious than ever.