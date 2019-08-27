news

Volkswagen's ex-boss, Ferdinand Piech, has died aged 82

27 August 2019 - 07:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Ferdinand Piech died in hospital after collapsing in a restaurant.
Ferdinand Piech died in hospital after collapsing in a restaurant.
Image: AFP

Volkswagen's powerful ex-chairman, Ferdinand Piech, credited with the carmaker's rise from the brink of bankruptcy to world-leader status, has died aged 82.

“My husband ... died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 25" after a life “marked by a passion for cars and the employees who build them,” his wife, Ursula Piech, said in a brief statement to AFP on Monday, confirming earlier German press reports.

According to the reports, Piech died on Sunday night at a hospital in Rosenheim, Bavaria, after collapsing at a restaurant.

Born in Vienna, Piech led VW from 1993 to 2002, before becoming head of the supervisory board until 2015.

He left amid the so-called “Dieselgate” scandal, when it was discovered the company had fitted millions of cars with devices allowing them to fool exhaust emissions tests.

In 2017, Piech signed a deal to sell most of his stake, about a billion euros (roughly R16,8bn), in VW parent company Porsche SE to other members of the Porsche-Piech family, a motoring dynasty descended from the inventor of the VW Beetle.

Piech reportedly claimed that company chiefs, including then CEO Martin Winterkorn, knew about emissions cheating earlier than they admitted.

Piech was the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, inventor of the iconic Beetle and founder of luxury sports carmaker Porsche.

It was at Porsche that Piech began his career at the start of the 1960s, switching to Audi, VW's top-of-the-range carmaker, in 1972 and becoming its chairman in 1988, before taking over the VW group five years later.

Reputed as having an autocratic management style, he was referred to as “Mr Volkswagen”.

MORE

The Porsche Taycan is officially the fastest four-door EV to ever lap the Nürburgring

As you may or may not know Porsche is quite good at setting lap records around the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife. And in fact they have just set ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

PODCAST | 2019 SA Festival of Motoring doesn't live up to the hype

In this episode of Cargumentative, the team discusses the latest Festival of Motoring. Mark attended the event and reports back to the team, saying ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

BMW M8 Gran Coupe to premiere at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Concluding a press release outlining their recent series of successful launches, BMW confirmed that the M8 Gran Coupe will make its world premiere at ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  2. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features
  3. WATCH | 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring claims Ferrari 488 in hot-lap crash news
  4. WATCH | 2019 BMW M2 vs Kia Stinger vs Audi RS4 Features
  5. Hyundai unveils first image of '45' concept New Models

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X