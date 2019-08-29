Can Cyril Ramaphosa drive, asks Mzansi as he tests 'drive-assist ' car in Japan

A picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa “testing driving” a new Nissan Leaf in Japan has sparked mixed reaction on social media.

Ramaphosa visited Nissan’s global headquarters and the company’s Oppama Plant in Japan on Wednesday. This after the Nissan Group of Africa announced its continued investment in SA earlier this year.

Ramaphosa was attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, the theme of which was “Advancing Africa’s Development Through Technology, Innovation and People”.