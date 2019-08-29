news

Can Cyril Ramaphosa drive, asks Mzansi as he tests 'drive-assist ' car in Japan

29 August 2019 - 11:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Nissan’s global headquarters in Japan on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Nissan’s global headquarters in Japan on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter / @PresidencyZA

A picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa “testing driving” a new Nissan Leaf in Japan has sparked mixed reaction on social media.

Ramaphosa visited Nissan’s global headquarters and the company’s Oppama Plant in Japan on Wednesday. This after the Nissan Group of Africa announced its continued investment in SA earlier this year.

Ramaphosa was attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, the theme of which was “Advancing Africa’s Development Through Technology, Innovation and People”.

Mzansi slams Mmusi Maimane over 'Ramaphosa's Russian nuclear deal' tweets

Unfortunately Maimane, Ramaphosa landed in Japan instead.
News
1 day ago

The presidency posted the image of Ramaphosa "test driving" the semi-autonomous drive-assist vehicle on Twitter.

Those who saw the snap reacted, including the EFF's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu. Some poked fun at Ramaphosa, questioning his driving skills. Here is a snapshot:

MORE

WATCH | Mzansi miffed as Ramaphosa labelled 'unidentified leader' at G7

You better ask somebody!
News
2 days ago

Cyril had to fight dirty with CR17, but now he must clean up ANC elections

The truth is that the ANC’s political machinery has since 1990 run on the oil of private business and wealthy individuals, and Cyril Ramaphosa could ...
Ideas
3 days ago

Julius Malema claps back at man who posted snap of him in business class

A photo showing EFF leader Julius Malema sitting in business class on a flight has gone viral on social media.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features
  2. REVIEW | The 2019 Toyota Hilux GR Sport sadly disappoints Reviews
  3. WATCH | 2019 BMW M2 vs Kia Stinger vs Audi RS4 Features
  4. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  5. PODCAST | 2019 SA Festival of Motoring doesn't live up to the hype news

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X