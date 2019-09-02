news

PODCAST | The vehicle maintenance house-call concept

02 September 2019 - 13:45

In this episode, Mike gets out of his comfort zone and into Thomas’s very comfy chair in the studio.

In the age of Uber Eats and apps for everything, is there a possibility of introducing the house call for car maintenance?

What is happening in the classic car market, and what would tempt the presenters to shell out their hard-earned cash right now?

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

