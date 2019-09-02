PODCAST | The vehicle maintenance house-call concept
02 September 2019 - 13:45
In this episode, Mike gets out of his comfort zone and into Thomas’s very comfy chair in the studio.
In the age of Uber Eats and apps for everything, is there a possibility of introducing the house call for car maintenance?
What is happening in the classic car market, and what would tempt the presenters to shell out their hard-earned cash right now?
