news

Volkswagen ID.3 will make its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show

02 September 2019 - 14:37 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen's fully electric ID.3 is scheduled to make its world premiere at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.
Volkswagen's fully electric ID.3 is scheduled to make its world premiere at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the vaporwave wraps covering the company's first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform, the ID.3, will come off at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

which kicks off next week.

Despite Volkswagen opening pre-booking for the ID.3 back in May, the EV built on the MEB platform has yet to have its vaporwave wraps taken off. Nevertheless, more than 10,000 registrations were made during the first 24 hours they were opened. Next Tuesday, those clients will finally get a peek at what the model looks like sans camouflage.

The company equates the ID.3 with the Beetle and Golf models because of its representation of the "third major chapter of strategy importance for the history of the Volkswagen brand".

When it launches, the EV will be available with three battery configurations: 77kWh, 58kWh, and 45kWh with ranges spanning between 330km and 550km. The base model will have a starting price of EUR 30,000 (around R500,500).

The VW ID.3 will be officially unveiled for the first time during the Frankfurt Motor Show, which runs from 10 to 22 September. Production of the model is expected to begin at the end of this year with deliveries starting in mid-2020.

PODCAST | The vehicle maintenance house-call concept

In this episode, Mike gets out of his comfort zone and into Thomas’s very comfy chair in the studio
Motoring
2 hours ago

Grand Prix death triggers safety probe: motor sport chief

Improved safety standards in motor racing will be pursued relentlessly and research into better protection for drivers will never stop, according to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new 2019 BMW 1 Series

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he reviews the all-new BMW 1 Series
Motoring
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  2. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features
  3. Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S is an executive car with a mad streak Reviews
  5. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X