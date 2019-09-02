Volkswagen ID.3 will make its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show

On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the vaporwave wraps covering the company's first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform, the ID.3, will come off at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

which kicks off next week.

Despite Volkswagen opening pre-booking for the ID.3 back in May, the EV built on the MEB platform has yet to have its vaporwave wraps taken off. Nevertheless, more than 10,000 registrations were made during the first 24 hours they were opened. Next Tuesday, those clients will finally get a peek at what the model looks like sans camouflage.