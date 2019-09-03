news

The Tesla Model 3 just went full vegan

This popular EV now sports an interior that's 100% leather free

03 September 2019 - 18:03 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla's steering wheel swaps leather for synthetic material.
Tesla's steering wheel swaps leather for synthetic material.
Image: Supplied

Tesla has announced that the Model 3's entire interior – including the steering wheel – is 100% leather free.

After offering users a nearly completely leather-free Model 3 interior for a few years, Tesla announced on Saturday that they finally accomplished the feat.

Previously, the only component standing between the EV and that achievement was the steering wheel. company CEO Elon Musk attributed this to the difficulty of creating a non-leather steering wheel with a functional heating mechanism.

Now, Model 3 owners can have their entire interior finished in vegan, synthetic materials; in fact, a couple of years ago, vegan seats became the standard for all Tesla vehicles.

The company did not confirm whether or not the entire interior was vegan, but Musk did say previously that the Model 3 and Model Y will be by next year.

RELATED ARTICLES

This 602kW Lamborghini Sián will blow your Aventador into the weeds

Limited-edition V12 hybrid pushes Lamborghini’s tech into the future
Motoring
1 hour ago

Truck painted by Banksy hitting the auction block at Goodwood Revival

A 17-ton truck, covered in graffiti by British street artist Banksy, will be offered this September as part of Bonhams's "Goodwood Revival" car ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

80 years ago the first 2CV almost launched - but didn't

It was back in September 1939 that French manufacturer Citroën was preparing to release its now-iconic 2CV model, when the start of the Second World ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Grand Prix death triggers safety probe: motor sport chief Motorsport
  2. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  3. No good news for motorists as petrol and diesel rise this week news
  4. WATCH | Bugatti Chiron Super Sport breaks 490km/h barrier news
  5. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X