The Tesla Model 3 just went full vegan
This popular EV now sports an interior that's 100% leather free
Tesla has announced that the Model 3's entire interior – including the steering wheel – is 100% leather free.
After offering users a nearly completely leather-free Model 3 interior for a few years, Tesla announced on Saturday that they finally accomplished the feat.
Model 3 interior is now 100% leather-free 🐄 pic.twitter.com/2F47zp8A4T— Tesla (@Tesla) August 31, 2019
Previously, the only component standing between the EV and that achievement was the steering wheel. company CEO Elon Musk attributed this to the difficulty of creating a non-leather steering wheel with a functional heating mechanism.
Now, Model 3 owners can have their entire interior finished in vegan, synthetic materials; in fact, a couple of years ago, vegan seats became the standard for all Tesla vehicles.
The company did not confirm whether or not the entire interior was vegan, but Musk did say previously that the Model 3 and Model Y will be by next year.