The Tesla Model 3 just went full vegan

Previously, the only component standing between the EV and that achievement was the steering wheel. company CEO Elon Musk attributed this to the difficulty of creating a non-leather steering wheel with a functional heating mechanism.

Now, Model 3 owners can have their entire interior finished in vegan, synthetic materials; in fact, a couple of years ago, vegan seats became the standard for all Tesla vehicles.

The company did not confirm whether or not the entire interior was vegan, but Musk did say previously that the Model 3 and Model Y will be by next year.