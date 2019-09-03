Truck painted by Banksy hitting the auction block at Goodwood Revival

A 17-ton truck, covered in graffiti by British street artist Banksy, will be offered this September as part of Bonhams's "Goodwood Revival" car auction.

The vehicle, entitled Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We'll Be in Charge), is an early artwork by Banksy dating back to 2000.

At the time, the anonymous graffiti artist was still very much under the art world's radar, with his fame soaring after his breakthrough solo exhibition Barely Legal in 2006.

The truck, which is painted in its entirety by Banksy, is estimated to fetch between £1m and £1.5m (about R19.7m and R30.3m).

While at a New Year's party in Spain, Banksy was presented with the Volvo FL6 by Mojo, the co-founder of Turbozone International Circus. He started working on the truck during the party and continued to cover it with graffiti for the following two weeks.

The vehicle features several motifs that would later become Banksy's trademarks, including flying monkeys and the sentence: "Laugh now but one day we'll be in charge."