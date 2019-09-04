news

Honda reveals production Honda E ahead of Frankfurt debut

04 September 2019 - 17:48 By AFP Relaxnews
The final production-ready version of the Honda E.
Image: Supplied

Honda has published official images of the mass production version of the all-electric Honda E compact city car and revealed its technical specs – from a standstill, this tiny vehicle can make it to 100 km/h in about eight seconds.

On Wednesday, Honda unveiled the "first official images" of the Honda E – a series of pictures closely resembling those of the prototype version. Nevertheless, we now know exactly what the company plans to reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week.

Along with the exterior and interior images of the tiny urban car, Honda revealed the technical specs of the model. The electric motor is available in two configurations: one with a power output of 100 kW and another with an output of 113 kW. The more powerful option offers owners a range up to 220 km and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of about eight seconds.

The production Honda E loses its digital badge.
Image: Supplied

In terms of digital tech, the Honda E has a full-width digital dashboard complete with two 12.3-inch LCD touchscreen displays which make up the core of the vehicle's connected infotainment system. According to the company, the tech heavy cabin was designed as such to "seamlessly integrate with the owner's modern urban lifestyle".

Honda has also equipped the vehicle with its in-house personal voice assistant that's capable of natural conversation and understanding an individual's voice better and better over time.

The Honda E will make its official debut at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show which runs from September 12 to 22.

The interior of the Honda E.
Image: Supplied

