Honda reveals production Honda E ahead of Frankfurt debut

Honda has published official images of the mass production version of the all-electric Honda E compact city car and revealed its technical specs – from a standstill, this tiny vehicle can make it to 100 km/h in about eight seconds.

On Wednesday, Honda unveiled the "first official images" of the Honda E – a series of pictures closely resembling those of the prototype version. Nevertheless, we now know exactly what the company plans to reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week.

Along with the exterior and interior images of the tiny urban car, Honda revealed the technical specs of the model. The electric motor is available in two configurations: one with a power output of 100 kW and another with an output of 113 kW. The more powerful option offers owners a range up to 220 km and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of about eight seconds.