Electric Vehicles set to debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Despite the Frankfurt Motor Show still being over a week away, announcements made by various automobile manufacturers revealing which models they will be bringing to the event make it clear that electric powertrains will be the stars of the show.

While electric cars have been displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show for years now, until recently, most of the models that were shown off were merely concepts representing the future of the industry.

At this year's show, not only will a handful 100% electric vehicle concepts be unveiled, but also a slew of production models. The following is a collection of EVs expected to make an appearance at Frankfurt this year with commercial launches taking place in the near future.