news

Stripped-back motor show mirrors German car industry gloom

09 September 2019 - 09:18 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche is betting buyers will be prepared to fork out a massive premium over Tesla's top models for its new battery-powered Taycan.
Porsche is betting buyers will be prepared to fork out a massive premium over Tesla's top models for its new battery-powered Taycan.
Image: Supplied

Frankfurt's biennial International Auto Show (IAA) opens on Thursday, but major foreign carmakers are staying away while climate demonstrators march outside – a microcosm of the industry's woes.

"There have never been so many cancellations by carmakers," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Centre for Automotive Research (Car).

"The IAA is turning into a trade fair packed with problems," he added, in the image of the German manufacturers who host it.

Giants like Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen are seeing their engineering advantage and profit margins eroded.

The potential blow of US tariffs on European auto imports hangs over many carmakers, who have already suffered from an escalating Washington-Beijing trade confrontation due to their American factories.

Meanwhile, three of the world's four largest carmakers will stay away from the IAA this year: the French-Japanese Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Japan's Toyota and US-based General Motors (GM).

Electric Vehicles set to debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Despite the Frankfurt Motor Show still being over a week away, announcements made by various automobile manufacturers revealing which models they ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Other heavyweights, like Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler and France's PSA, have also absented themselves, as well as some of the best-known luxury brands.

The remaining manufacturers huddled in Frankfurt's massive trade fair complex have one major priority: stoking enthusiasm for new electric models set for release this year, as new EU carbon emissions limits come into effect from 2020.

Pricey targets:

If manufacturers cannot squeeze the average carbon dioxide (CO2) output of their fleets below 95 grammes per kilometre, they will be fined a hefty €95 (roughly R1,552) per excess gramme on each car registered.

After years of delay, German manufacturers still lag foreign competitors, like California's Tesla, on the costly research and development for electric alternatives that can score in the mass market.

Even at the high end, Volkswagen subsidiary Audi has failed to dent Tesla with its e-Tron electric SUV.

And stablemate Porsche is betting buyers will be prepared to fork out a massive premium over the Californian brand's top models for its new battery-powered Taycan.

That makes VW's Frankfurt launch of its ID.3, a compact all-electric car that it compares to the legendary Beetle and Golf, of vital importance, as the tip of the spear in the sprawling conglomerate's €30bn (roughly R488bn) electric offensive.

The first model based on VW's modular MEB electric platform, ID.3 "is almost critical to survival" for the company, said Stefan Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management.

"It has to be a success, the shot has to hit home, because a lot is riding on it."

Marchers expected:

Where big international competitors will be lacking, climate demonstrators are planning to make up the numbers at this year's IAA.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets on Saturday, reaching the trade fair on bicycles or on foot, while a blockade is scheduled for Sunday, amid calls for a "transport revolution".

Tempers flare as German auto industry meets eco-activists

Environmental activists accused Germany's auto industry of failing to do enough to help avert a climate crisis as executives sought on Thursday to ...
Motoring
3 days ago

After taking on coal mining, the environmentalists are turning their fire on a sector that long seemed untouchable.

As Germany's biggest manufacturing industry, employing around 800,000 people, the car sector was also protected through deep connections to traditional political parties.

But the winds are changing in German politics.

Climate change has shot up voters' agenda after a fierce 2018 drought and months of "Fridays for Future" demonstrations by schoolchildren, while the Greens are polling at unprecedented levels and made big gains in this year's European elections.

Meanwhile a years-long diesel emissions cheating scandal rumbles on, as a case by 400,000 car owners against VW over "dieselgate" starts in three weeks.

And on September 20, all eyes will be on Chancellor Angela Merkel's beleaguered coalition government in Berlin, as it unveils a comprehensive new climate strategy ahead of a UN summit.

MORE

Meet the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3, the godfather of the high-performance saloon car

Brenwin Naidu unearths a rare specimen with a dark provenance
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

VW will keep your vintage Beetle alive with this electric conversion kit

Volkswagen has announced that the company has partnered with eClassics - a German firm that converts petrol-powered cars to EVs - to swap out the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found

The finest part of your experience with the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Go involves bringing them to a stop and emerging unscathed
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. F3 driver Peroni escapes huge airborne crash at Monza Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Shootout: Toyota Corolla Hatch vs Mercedes A-Class vs Renault Megane Features
  3. Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari could be an option but loyalty is key news
  4. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  5. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X