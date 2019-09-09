Stripped-back motor show mirrors German car industry gloom

Other heavyweights, like Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler and France's PSA, have also absented themselves, as well as some of the best-known luxury brands.

The remaining manufacturers huddled in Frankfurt's massive trade fair complex have one major priority: stoking enthusiasm for new electric models set for release this year, as new EU carbon emissions limits come into effect from 2020.

Pricey targets:

If manufacturers cannot squeeze the average carbon dioxide (CO2) output of their fleets below 95 grammes per kilometre, they will be fined a hefty €95 (roughly R1,552) per excess gramme on each car registered.

After years of delay, German manufacturers still lag foreign competitors, like California's Tesla, on the costly research and development for electric alternatives that can score in the mass market.

Even at the high end, Volkswagen subsidiary Audi has failed to dent Tesla with its e-Tron electric SUV.

And stablemate Porsche is betting buyers will be prepared to fork out a massive premium over the Californian brand's top models for its new battery-powered Taycan.

That makes VW's Frankfurt launch of its ID.3, a compact all-electric car that it compares to the legendary Beetle and Golf, of vital importance, as the tip of the spear in the sprawling conglomerate's €30bn (roughly R488bn) electric offensive.

The first model based on VW's modular MEB electric platform, ID.3 "is almost critical to survival" for the company, said Stefan Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management.

"It has to be a success, the shot has to hit home, because a lot is riding on it."

Marchers expected:

Where big international competitors will be lacking, climate demonstrators are planning to make up the numbers at this year's IAA.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets on Saturday, reaching the trade fair on bicycles or on foot, while a blockade is scheduled for Sunday, amid calls for a "transport revolution".