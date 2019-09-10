news

Renault, Fiat Chrysler talks are 'in the past' - Renault CEO

10 September 2019 - 16:20 By Reuters
Renault's chair Thierry Bollore at the Renault press conference at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Renault's chair Thierry Bollore at the Renault press conference at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Image: Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler's merger offer for Renault, which was withdrawn in June, was "in the past" and the two parties have not resumed discussions, the French carmaker's CEO Thierry Bollore said on Tuesday.

"We are not talking to each other, this is the past, the offer was on the table, it's no longer on the table," Bollore said at the Frankfurt car show, adding it was a matter of regret.

"I am sure they regret as well this common module family," he added, referring to a car manufacturing platform.

Bollore said that Renault's main priority "was to help Nissan become more healthy".

MORE

Volkswagen launches mammoth bet on electric at Frankfurt Motor Show

With a new car and range sporting a spruced-up logo, German car giant Volkswagen enters the Frankfurt Motor Show car show hoping bets worth tens of ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Volkswagen kicks off dawn of new design era with updated logo

In a preview before the first Frankfurt Motor Show press day, Volkswagen unveiled their redesigned brand logo representing the company's fully ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Five things you need to know about the new Land Rover Defender

Land Rover this week pulled the wraps off its new and long-awaited Defender. Here are five things you should know about this 4x4 ahead of its local ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton wants a word with Charles Leclerc about Monza squeeze Motorsport
  2. F3 driver Peroni escapes huge airborne crash at Monza Motorsport
  3. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  4. Haas F1 parts company with title sponsor Rich Energy Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Shootout: Toyota Corolla Hatch vs Mercedes A-Class vs Renault Megane Features

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X