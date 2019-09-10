Volkswagen kicks off dawn of new design era with updated logo

As defined by the company, "Volkswagen's future is electric, fully connected and has a neutral carbon balance" – an ambition represented by the debut of the all-electric ID.3. In terms of logo design, the emblem is now two-dimensional and has been reduced to nothing but its foundational lines. The purpose behind this simplification is application flexibility, especially for digital applications.

The New Volkswagen approach is not only emulated in upcoming vehicle designs, but the company also states that it can be felt in customer contacts and "in the brand presentation as a whole."

By the middle of next year, the brand's transition to the New Volkswagen design is expected to be complete.