Volkswagen kicks off dawn of new design era with updated logo

10 September 2019 - 14:02 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen unveils brand redesign at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

In a preview before the first Frankfurt Motor Show press day, Volkswagen unveiled their redesigned brand logo representing the company's fully electric and connected future.

Just a few hours before the Frankfurt Motor Show's preliminary press day kickoff, ahead of the public opening of the event, VW announced that it's the dawn of a new era for the company; to mark the launch of "New Volkswagen," the company's transition towards a more electric and more connected product line, VW unveiled a brand new brand logo.

As defined by the company, "Volkswagen's future is electric, fully connected and has a neutral carbon balance" – an ambition represented by the debut of the all-electric ID.3. In terms of logo design, the emblem is now two-dimensional and has been reduced to nothing but its foundational lines. The purpose behind this simplification is application flexibility, especially for digital applications.

The New Volkswagen approach is not only emulated in upcoming vehicle designs, but the company also states that it can be felt in customer contacts and "in the brand presentation as a whole."

By the middle of next year, the brand's transition to the New Volkswagen design is expected to be complete.

