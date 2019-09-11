news

Michael Schumacher admitted to French hospital for 'secret treatment'

French newspaper claims the former F1 champion, who suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago, is undergoing stem cell treatment

11 September 2019 - 18:07 By Reuters and Motoring Reporter
Michael Schumacher hasn't been seen in public since hitting his head while skiing in the French Alps on December 29 2013.
Michael Schumacher hasn't been seen in public since hitting his head while skiing in the French Alps on December 29 2013.
Image: Reuters

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment" on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Schumacher, who turned 50 on January 3, has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago that left him with severe head injuries and in a medically induced coma for several months.

Schumacher was taken to the Pompidou hospital in southwest Paris on Monday afternoon, Le Parisien said, without citing its sources. The French newspaper said the former champion would undergo treatment based on a stem cell transfusion by French surgeon Philippe Menasche.

A spokeswoman for Schumacher did not immediately return a request for comment. In January his family released a statement saying he was in "the very best of hands".

Michael Schumacher ‘in the very best of hands’, says family

The family of stricken seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher have assured fans the Ferrari great is being well cared for as they ...
Sport
8 months ago

News on the F1 star's condition has been very scant but in July FIA president Jean Todt, a close friend of the seven-time world champion, said Schumacher continues to make progress during recovery.

Speaking to Radio Monte Carlo at the time, Todt, who was Schumacher's former boss at Ferrari, said the injured driver's progress has been encouraging overall and the two of them had watched the German Grand Prix together at Schumacher's home in Switzerland on July 28.

Alluding to Schumacher's inability to talk, Todt said their friendship had changed because they can't communicate like they did before. He added that the F1 champion remains in the best care at home and he "keeps fighting".

Schumacher remains motor racing's most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

In commemoration of Schumacher turning 50 this year, Ferrari launched a special exhibition for fans to explore the F1 star's career with the racing team.

READ MORE:

Formula One pays tribute to Schumacher at 50

Seven-times champion has not been seen in public for five years
Motoring
8 months ago

Mick Schumacher very similar to his father, says Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

Twenty-year-old approaches his craft just like his seven-time champion father did
Motoring
5 months ago

Human stem cells restore mobility in Parkinson's monkeys: study

Lab monkeys with Parkinson's symptoms regained significant mobility after neurons made from human stem cells were inserted into their brains, ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton wants a word with Charles Leclerc about Monza squeeze Motorsport
  2. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  3. Volkswagen kicks off dawn of new design era with updated logo news
  4. WATCH | Juliet Drives: The 2019 Volvo XC40 T3 is a premium SUV that's hard to ... Reviews
  5. Haas F1 parts company with title sponsor Rich Energy Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X