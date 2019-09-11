news

Volvo is electrifying its entire product range

11 September 2019 - 18:26 By AFP Relaxnews
Volvo is launching a hybrid version of the XC40 SUV.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has debuted the hybrid version of its XC40 SUV, the final model in the brand's entire product range to become available with an electrified powertrain.

On Wednesday the company announced that the XC40 SUV is now available with the brand's new T5 Twin Engine hybrid system, in a move that officially electrifies the company's entire product range.

Every single model in the Volvo portfolio is optionally available as a plug-in hybrid - a first for the automobile manufacturing industry.

The XC40 is powered by a 134kW 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an 61kW electric motor, which work together to generate an output of 195kW. In 7.3 seconds, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100km/h.

The all-electric driving range provided by the 10.7kWh battery reaches up to 46km.

R-Design, R-Design Pro, Inscription and Inscription Pro XC40 trims are available with the new hybrid powertrain.

Volvo revealed that an all-electric version of the XC40 will join the range next year.

The XC40 equipped with the semi-electric powertrain is available for order in the UK now, with the first deliveries expected to take place in February.

