Volvo is electrifying its entire product range

Volvo has debuted the hybrid version of its XC40 SUV, the final model in the brand's entire product range to become available with an electrified powertrain.

On Wednesday the company announced that the XC40 SUV is now available with the brand's new T5 Twin Engine hybrid system, in a move that officially electrifies the company's entire product range.

Every single model in the Volvo portfolio is optionally available as a plug-in hybrid - a first for the automobile manufacturing industry.