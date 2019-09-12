Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA

More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.

That is according to the latest crime statistics released in parliament on Thursday morning, making Toyota the "most wanted vehicle" by hijackers.

This was followed by Volkswagen.

According to the statistics, Chrysler was the least hijacked car, with just three taken in the 12-month period.

Hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018/2019.