Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA
More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.
That is according to the latest crime statistics released in parliament on Thursday morning, making Toyota the "most wanted vehicle" by hijackers.
This was followed by Volkswagen.
According to the statistics, Chrysler was the least hijacked car, with just three taken in the 12-month period.
Hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018/2019.
The most targeted vehicles by hijackers from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year:
Toyota - 5,253
Volkswagen - 2,877
Nissan - 1,303
Ford - 1,090
Hyundai - 949
Isuzu - 866
Mercedes Benz - 775
BMW - 598
Chevrolet - 424
Kia - 407
Opel - 400
Mazda - 394
Audi - 363
Honda - 301
Renault - 232
Tata - 87
Landrover - 85
Mitshibushi - 77
Fiat - 68
Daihatsu - 68
Datsun - 67
Jeep - 52
Peugeot - 46
Citroen - 26
Lexus - 19
Mahindra - 18
Daewoo - 13
Dodge - 12
Porsche - 9
GWM - 9
Jaguar - 8
Yamaha - 7
Volvo - 5
Chrysler - 3