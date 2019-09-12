news

Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA

12 September 2019 - 10:49 By NIVASHNI NAIR
More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked in the year to March 31 this year.
Image: Toyota

More than 5,200 Toyotas were hijacked between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.

That is according to the latest crime statistics released in parliament on Thursday morning, making Toyota the "most wanted vehicle" by hijackers. 

This was followed by Volkswagen.

According to the statistics, Chrysler was the least hijacked car, with just three taken in the 12-month period.

Hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018/2019.

Image: Nolo Moima

The most targeted vehicles by hijackers from April 1 2018 to March 31 this year:

Toyota - 5,253

Volkswagen - 2,877

Nissan - 1,303

Ford - 1,090

Hyundai - 949

Isuzu - 866

Mercedes Benz - 775

BMW - 598

Chevrolet - 424

Kia - 407

Opel - 400

Mazda - 394

Audi - 363

Honda - 301

Renault - 232

Tata - 87

Landrover - 85

Mitshibushi - 77

Fiat - 68

Daihatsu - 68

Datsun - 67

Jeep - 52

Peugeot - 46

Citroen - 26

Lexus - 19

Mahindra - 18

Daewoo - 13

Dodge - 12

Porsche - 9

GWM - 9

Jaguar - 8

Yamaha - 7

Volvo - 5

Chrysler - 3

