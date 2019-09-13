Tesla powers ahead with modified Model S
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that a modified Model S topped the record for “fastest 4 door ever” at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California.
The announcement was followed later with a clip revealing that the record-breaking EV was outfitted with new “Plaid” powertrain and chassis prototypes, which are undergoing testing.
We lapped Laguna Seca @WeatherTechRcwy in 1:36.555 during advanced R&D testing of our Model S Plaid powertrain and chassis prototype
(That’s a second faster than the record for a four-door sedan) pic.twitter.com/OriccK4KCZ
According to the caption to the video published by Tesla on Wednesday (and later on Twitter) showing off the feat, this Model S beat the four-door sedan record by one second while undergoing R&D testing.
The record points to the “Plaid” powertrain as having a mode even more powerful than the Ludicrous Mode, which costs owners about $20,000 on top of the price of the Model S. In fact, Musk tweeted that “the only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid”.
Besides the record time, no other specs were revealed about Plaid or the Model S's new chassis. Musk only stated that the powertrain is still about a year away from production and will only be available for the Model S, Model X and Roadster models.
When it does come out, Musk confirmed that it will “cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors”. Given that upgrading a Model S to a performance version (and therefore giving owners access to Ludicrous Mode) tacks on an extra $20,000 to the model's final cost. Plaid's price tag could only be higher.