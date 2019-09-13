The best 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show debuts in video
The public is invited to the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt until September 22 to check out the newest models coming to dealerships over the next several months. As usual, some of the more innovative or unique premieres have been more buzzed about than others. Here are some examples in full motion.
Byton M-Byte
Chinese manufacturer Byton chose the Frankfurt show as the occasion for the world premiere of its very first model, an electric SUV christened the M-Byte. The model sets itself apart with its integrated technology, underscored by an impressive curved 48-inch display serving as a dashboard. The SUV will be released in China in 2020, then in Europe and North America in 2021 in 200kW and 300kW versions.
Mini Cooper SE
Frankfurt is also the public's first chance to finally see the very first 100% electric Mini up close, the Cooper SE, which will be available in European dealerships at a starting price of €32,900 (roughly R529,050). Under the hood, the zippy little car is equipped with a 135kW electric engine with a range of just under 250km. The Mini SE will be available in SA from 2021.
Porsche Taycan
There is a definite effervescence around the Porsche booth, as the German manufacturer has come to Frankfurt to expose its very first all-electric sedan. The Porsche Taycan is equipped with two electric engines in the front and back ends, giving it a complete transfer for a total of 500kW power in the turbo version and 560kW for Turbo S and a 400-km range. The Taycan will arrive in SA next year.
Volkswagen ID.3
Volkswagen also created a buzz with its first electric compact, the ID.3, which will be available in three battery options ranging from 45 to 77 kWh, for a 330 to 550 km range. The ID.3 will be offered in South Africa from 2021.