About 46,000 General Motors workers strike in US

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the US began a nationwide strike against General Motors on Monday, with about 46,000 members walking off the job after contract talks hit an impasse.

The strike, which the Wall Street Journal described as the first major stoppage at GM in more than a decade, came after the manufacturer's four-year contract with workers expired without an agreement on a replacement.

Local union leaders met in Detroit “and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday”, the UAW said on Twitter.

“This is our last resort,” Terry Dittes, the union's lead negotiator with GM, told a news conference after the meeting. “We are standing up for the fundamental rights of working people in this country.”

UAW officials said the two sides remained far apart in the negotiations, with disagreements on wages, health care benefits, the status of temporary workers and job security.

“Our members have spoken; we have taken action; and this is a decision we did not make lightly,” Ted Krumm, chair of the UAW's national bargaining committee, said in a statement.